Journalists worldwide demand unsupervised access to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 100 prominent journalists in a petition have called for “immediate and unsupervised foreign press access to the Gaza Strip,” adding to mounting pressure on Israel to lift its blockade on the territory, where Israeli leaders face charges of war crimes and genocide.

The petition has been launched under the Freedom to Report initiative, which advocates for protecting journalists and upholding press independence globally.

The signatories include Sky News special correspondent Alex Crawford, broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and Clarissa Ward, and legendary war photographer Don McCullin.

“This is not only about Gaza. It is about defending the universal right to independent, on-the-ground reporting in conflict zones everywhere,” the petition said.

“Gaza is the most urgent case, but it is not the only one. It reflects the gravest pattern of silencing journalists and restricting the press. If the democratic world truly intends to push back against this erosion of freedom, it must not turn a blind eye to Gaza.”

With Israel continuing to deny international media access, global coverage has relied almost exclusively on Gaza-based Palestinian journalists. They have worked for nearly 22 months under extreme conditions, facing shortages of food, water, electricity, and internet access, and daily risks to their lives.

Israel has so far resisted calls from human rights groups and media organizations to allow entry to foreign reporters.

But the pressure has intensified in recent weeks amid growing international concern over what UN agencies and humanitarian experts have described as a “man-made famine” caused by the Israeli blockade on aid.

Last month, major international news agencies — including AFP, The Associated Press, Reuters, and the BBC — issued a joint statement calling for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate their local teams, some of whom were struggling to find enough food to survive.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began, nearly 200 journalists have been killed — most of them Palestinian — making this the deadliest conflict for the press ever recorded.

Beyond calling for immediate access and protection of media workers, the petition adds that if “belligerent parties” continue to ignore these demands, journalists would seek to enter Gaza without consent.

They would try to gain access “by any legitimate means, independently, collectively, or in coordination with humanitarian or civil society actors.”

“These restrictions deprive the world of an impartial account and obstruct the path to accountability,” the letter stated.

“Unrestricted, independent access for foreign journalists is urgently needed, not only to document the unfolding atrocities but to ensure that the truth of this war is not dictated by those who control the weapons and the narrative.”

