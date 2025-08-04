Maariv admits Israeli army exhausted and ineffective in Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Zionist newspaper Maariv has admitted that the combat effectiveness of Israeli soldiers has significantly deteriorated.

Citing Israeli military officers and political insiders, Maariv reported that the army’s pressure campaign against Hamas in Gaza has failed, and that frontline troops are suffering from extreme fatigue and reduced combat capability.

A reserve Israeli officer told the paper: “Military operations have produced no tangible results. Pressure in Gaza will not lead to change. Hamas, through prolonged guerrilla tactics, has inflicted serious damage on the Israeli army.”

The newspaper also highlighted ongoing disputes between Israel’s political and military leadership regarding the future direction of the war in Gaza. It noted that Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir has been seeking a high-level meeting to present his strategic plans.

However, Maariv reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been avoiding such meetings and blocking the discussion and approval of military strategies related to Gaza.

The Israeli military has been engaged in a war against Gaza for nearly two years, during which it has committed actions widely condemned as genocidal. Thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed, injured, or disappeared.

Due to the continued blockade, Gaza is experiencing severe famine and hunger. Human rights organizations accuse the Israeli regime of using starvation and siege tactics against the civilian population.

These actions have sparked widespread international condemnation and outrage. Despite the prolonged war, Israel has failed to eliminate Hamas or recover its captives.

Military and political figures in Israel, along with analysts and security experts, have warned of the severe toll on the army, including rising suicide rates among soldiers, and have called for an end to the war.

