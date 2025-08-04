Ready to allow food and medicine for Israeli captives if aid flows freely to Gaza’s civilians - Abu Obeida

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas Movement, announced their readiness to permit the delivery of food and medicine to Israeli prisoners held in Gaza, on the condition that humanitarian aid and medical supplies are allowed to flow freely and consistently to the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.

In statements on his Telegram channel Sunday evening, Al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida declared, “The Al-Qassam Brigades are prepared to positively respond to any request by the Red Cross to deliver food and medicine to enemy prisoners.”

However, he added, “Our acceptance of this is contingent upon opening humanitarian corridors naturally and permanently to ensure food and medicine reach our people throughout all areas of Gaza.”

He also emphasized the necessity of halting Israeli aerial operations during the delivery of aid packages to the captives.

Abu Obeida stressed, “The Al-Qassam Brigades do not deliberately starve the captives. They eat what our fighters and our people eat, they will not receive any special privileges amid this crime of starvation and siege.”

The statement came a day after the Brigades released a video of Israeli soldier Evyatar David, visibly frail and weak. The footage, recorded on 27 July, showed David appealing directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of abandoning him and the other Israeli captives in Gaza by refusing to agree to a ceasefire deal that could secure their release.

In the video, David described his dire living conditions: he had not eaten for days and survived only on small portions of lentils and beans, with no access to meat, chicken, or fish.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure catastrophic levels of hunger following Israel’s closure of all crossings in early March 2025 and the imposition of severe restrictions on food, aid, fuel, and medicine since October 2023.

This comes as humanitarian organizations warn of an unprecedented famine sweeping the Strip amid Israel’s ongoing siege and military campaign, which has left the population trapped in what rights groups describe as a deliberate policy of starvation.



