Al-Quds Brigades destroy “Israeli” military vehicle south of Gaza

18 August 2025 - 10:40
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced that it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle during a field operation carried out yesterday, in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

In a brief statement, the Brigades said that its fighters detonated a highly explosive device during an Israeli force’s incursion into the area, destroying the targeted vehicle and inflicting confirmed losses among the occupation forces.

This targeting comes within the framework of a series of Palestinian resistance operations to confront the Israeli occupation army’s incursions into the Gaza Strip, during which the occupation has suffered increasing losses in vehicles and personnel.

