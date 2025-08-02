Al-Qassam Brigades announce destruction of Israeli Merkava tank in northern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, announced on Thursday that it had destroyed an Israeli tank north of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Brigades said that its fighters destroyed a Zionist Merkava tank with a high-explosive ground-attack device the day before on Wednesday in al-Qassasib area, north of Jabalia.

This came in the context of the Palestinian resistance factions’ response to the genocide has been committed by the US-supported Zionist enemy against the people of the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The Israeli crimes included killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt.

................

End/ 257