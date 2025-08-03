Hamas: Resistance to continue until Al-Quds becomes capital of independent Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas says it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with al-Quds as its capital.

The resistance group issued a statement on Saturday in response to reports citing US special envoy Steve Witkoff’s “claims that the movement has expressed willingness to disarm.”

Hamas said that the resistance and its weapons “represent a national and legal right as long as the occupation remains in place—a right recognized by international charters and conventions.”

“We will never relinquish this right until all our national rights are restored, foremost among them the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem (al-Quds) as its capital,” Hamas added.

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel aimed at securing a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip stalled last week.

On Tuesday, Qatar and Egypt—mediators in the ceasefire efforts—endorsed a declaration by France and Saudi Arabia outlining steps toward a two-state solution on the condition that Hamas hand over arms to a Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA).

Israel considers the disarmament of Hamas a key condition for any deal to end its genocidal war on Gaza, but Hamas has repeatedly said that it will never lay down its weapons.

