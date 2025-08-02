Hamas and Türkiye discuss Israeli crimes and Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hamas delegation led by Mohammad Darwish, Chairman of the Movement’s Leadership Council, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul on Friday evening to discuss recent political developments and efforts to stop Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

In a statement issued Friday night, Hamas said the discussions centered on the crime of starvation amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza, forced displacement in both Gaza and the West Bank, settlement expansion, land confiscation, and the Judaization of Jerusalem.

Darwish condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, describing them as ethnic cleansing and deliberate starvation, including the denial of food, medicine, and basic necessities—calling these acts part of an unfolding genocide.

He affirmed Hamas’s willingness to resume negotiations once the humanitarian crisis is addressed and sufficient aid reaches the people of Gaza.

Darwish emphasized that Palestinian resistance will persist, defending the people's right to freedom, dignity, and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to halting the Israeli aggression, ensuring rapid aid delivery, and strongly supporting the Palestinian cause.

“Gaza is witnessing a genocide that should shame the world,” Fidan said, firmly rejecting Israeli efforts to displace Palestinians and annex the West Bank.

He added that Israel is deliberately prolonging ceasefire negotiations to weaken Palestinian resistance and force displacement from Gaza.

