Thousands rally in Istanbul to condemn Israeli aggression, show solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A massive protest was held in Istanbul to express solidarity with Palestinians enduring relentless Israeli attacks and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to IRNA, the demonstration, organized by nearly 15 Turkish civil society organizations, began in Beyazit Square, where thousands of participants gathered to denounce what they described as genocidal crimes and the ongoing blockade imposed by the Israeli regime.

Protesters waved Turkish and Palestinian flags and held signs reading “Israeli killers will be held accountable” and “Israel is starving Gaza.” The crowd chanted powerful slogans such as “Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine” and “The children of Gaza are waiting for us,” calling for global action and justice.

Organizers said the protest aimed to raise international awareness about the suffering of Palestinians and to demand accountability for the crimes committed in Gaza.

