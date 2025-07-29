FM Spox: Iran's remaining in NPT conditioned on benefiting from it

Speaking during his weekly press briefing on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei pointed to the Friday talks with the three major European powers who are members of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA in Istanbul and said that the talks will continue.

"Iran's negotiations with European parties are on a clear and certain subject: lifting sanctions and issues related to the nuclear program. Every negotiation naturally has two sides. Bringing unrelated issues by some Western countries only causes confusion and lack of coherence in their positions."

Regarding media reports regarding the extension of Resolution 2231, he said, The nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions were discussed in the Istanbul meeting. We have emphasized and reiterate that the European parties do not have the legal ground to use the snapback mechanism, and we have informed these countries of our positions."

In response to another question about the snapback mechanism in the JCPOA regarding which the European powers have threatened to trigger it, he said that "We have emphasized that this means is ineffective and the European parties have questioned the validity of Resolution 2231 [by their threats.] If this mechanism is used, Iran will respond, and we hope that the opposite parties will realize the risks and avoid complicating the situation."

"We will remain a member of the NPT on the condition that we enjoy our rights under this treaty, including the right to enrich," he added.

Baghaei also said that "We still have no plans to hold talks with the US."

Elsewhere, the Iranian spokesman in response to journalists' questions about the developments in the South Caucasus, clarified that Iran's position on this issue has not changed, which is not accepting any changes to geographical borders.

He stressed the necessity of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of signing a peace agreement. He also said that prolonging the peace process could lead to increased tensions in the region. He also called on the two countries to seriously pursue the peace issue.



