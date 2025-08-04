Iran condemns desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Zionists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly denounced the latest desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Zionist groups, reportedly led by a senior minister of the occupying regime. He described the act as a blatant violation of the sanctity and religious significance of one of Islam’s holiest sites, as well as a clear breach of international law and United Nations resolutions.

According to IRNA, Baqaei stated that such provocations reflect the Zionist regime’s deliberate strategy to fuel unrest and deepen crises in occupied Palestine and across the region. He emphasized that Al-Aqsa Mosque, revered as the first Qiblah of Muslims, holds profound spiritual and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide and especially for the Palestinian people.

“The ruling Zionist faction in occupied Palestine is attempting to erase the Islamic and historical identity of Jerusalem,” Baqaei warned. “By disrespecting this sacred site, they aim to provoke Muslim sentiments globally and intensify tensions in the occupied territories.”

He reaffirmed Iran’s position that the entirety of Holy Quds (Jerusalem) is the eternal capital of Palestine. Baqaei called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility by pressuring the occupying regime to end its racist and criminal policies against the Palestinian people and their land.

