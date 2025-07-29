Iran rejects US claim of interference in Gaza ceasefire talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly rejected US allegations of interference in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, dismissing the claims as "utterly baseless."

Baghaei made the remarks in response to IRNA asking about US President Donald Trump’s recent claims regarding the involvement of Iran in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following their meeting on Monday, Trump claimed that Iran “interjected themselves” into the latest round of ceasefire talks in Qatar.

“I think they got involved in this negotiation, telling Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders. And that’s not good,” he further claimed.

In response, Baghaei noted, “Iran, in unison with the majority of nations, strongly condemns the genocide in Gaza and supports any process that can halt the atrocities and alleviate the sufferings of the oppressed people of Gaza.”

He underlined that Hamas negotiators are “fully capable of discerning and pursuing the best interests of the oppressed people of Gaza, rendering any third-party interference unnecessary.”

He categorically dismissed allegations of Iran’s interference in the negotiations as "utterly baseless," asserting that such claims are a deliberate attempt to “deflect responsibility and obscure the US’s complicity in Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Baghaei highlighted several Israeli atrocities, including “the killing of 60,000 innocent people, including women and children, the intensification of the siege of the Gaza Strip in recent months, the prevention of humanitarian aid from entering the Strip, and the killing of hungry and thirsty civilians in death traps in so-called aid distribution centers established by an American company.”

The Iranian diplomat urged US officials to work toward a lasting ceasefire in Gaza by stopping weapons shipments to Israel, pressuring it to end the genocide, and allowing humanitarian aid to enter and be distributed through established international channels.

Gaza is currently facing the most severe humanitarian crisis it has ever encountered, marked by a devastating famine coinciding with a genocidal war by the Israeli regime.

As of March 2, 2025, all border crossings into the Strip have been sealed by Israel and the regime has obstructed the entry of food and medical assistance, resulting in extensive famine throughout the coastal territory.

According to the latest figures, 134 Palestinians, including 88 children, have died from famine and malnutrition since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

At least 59,921 Palestinians have also been killed, mostly women and children, and another 145,233 individuals injured.

...................

End/ 257