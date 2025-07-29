UN official: One in three Gazans going without food for days

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has sounded the alarm over the rapidly accelerating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, warning that one in three people has gone without food “for days” and children are “wasting away” amid crippling shortages of food aid.

In a Monday statement on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Fletcher stressed that “Gaza is experiencing a humanitarian crisis before the eyes of the world,” noting that those trying to obtain food aid are being shot at, and children are “melting” from hunger.

He noted that “aid should not be blocked, delayed, or distributed under attack.”

The UN’s top humanitarian official stressed that aid convoys must be granted permission to cross borders quickly and emphasized the need to end the targeting of people at aid distribution sites.

This comes as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called upon the international community to denounce the use of hunger as a weapon of war, as anger grows worldwide over the starvation imposed by Israel in Gaza.

“Hunger fuels instability and undermines peace. We must never accept hunger as a weapon of war,” the UN chief said via videoconference on Monday.

