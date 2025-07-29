Ghalibaf: Regional and global instability fueled by unilateralism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that growing instability and tensions in the region and globally are the consequences of unilateral actions.

He made the remarks on Monday, ahead of his departure to Geneva, Switzerland, where he will attend the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament. He stressed that the event represents a valuable opportunity for Iran in light of rising unrest at both regional and international levels.

More than 110 nations are expected to take part in the conference, which is jointly hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations. The event will be held from July 29 to 31 at the Palais des Nations, the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Ghalibaf emphasized that the Islamic Republic values its participation, especially as the current instability and tensions—both regionally and worldwide—stem from the unilateral policies of global powers pursuing interests beyond their borders.

He referred to the events of June 13, when the Zionist regime, backed by the United States, launched an unprovoked assault against Iranian territory. Iran's armed forces responded forcefully and decisively, ultimately halting the aggression and delivering a crushing blow to the attackers.

Turning to Gaza, Ghalibaf condemned the ongoing full-scale war and genocide, accusing the Zionist regime of inducing famine and thirst that has led to the slow deaths of children and women.

He also said the trip offers an opportunity to connect with Iranian expatriates residing in Geneva.

The general debate at the conference will begin Tuesday and center around the theme: “A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice and prosperity for all.”





