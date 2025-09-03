Iranian Parliament Speaker calls for unified Muslim response to Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has called on Muslim nations to unite in confronting the Zionist regime, which he described as the greatest threat to the Islamic world. His remarks came during an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday, coinciding with Unity Week and the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to Mehr, Ghalibaf emphasized that this occasion offers a vital opportunity to revisit the core teachings of Islam—brotherhood, morality, and justice. He urged the Islamic Ummah to focus on shared values and stand together against common adversaries.

He stressed that unity among Muslim nations is not merely a political maneuver but a religious and strategic imperative essential for preserving the dignity of the Islamic world and overcoming its enemies. In this context, he identified the Zionist regime as the foremost embodiment of evil that must be collectively opposed.

Ghalibaf further called on Muslims across the globe to unequivocally condemn the atrocities and genocide taking place in Gaza. He urged Muslim governments to align with the will of their people and take concrete actions to halt what he referred to as the Zionist killing machine.

His remarks reflect growing regional concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader call for solidarity among Muslim nations in response to ongoing aggression.

