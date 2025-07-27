Parliament speaker: Zahedan terrorist crime was revenge against Iranians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has referred to the crime committed by the proxy terrorists in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, saying that terrorists targeted innocent people, who stood firm against the military aggression of the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran with their unity and solidarity.

The killing of Navid, a seven-month-old child in his mother’s arms, is another testament to the suffering of the Iranian people, Qalibaf said.

The speaker emphasized that the armed and security forces of Iran, just as they decisively dealt with the terrorists responsible for the Saturday incident, will confront other agents and accomplices of this crime as well.

Pointing to the unprecedented unity of the Iranian people over the past 40 days, which dealt the hardest blow to the face of the Israeli enemy, he said that the enemy wants to take revenge on the powerful and oppressed people of Iran even more through economic warfare and psychological operations.

Qalibaf also expressed condolences on the 40th day of the martyrdom of compatriots, the brave commanders, and scholars during the aggression of the Israeli regime in the imposed 12-day war. He said that the Israeli criminals have once again proven that terrorism is an inseparable trait of theirs, making no distinction between military and civilian, old and young, or men and women.

The speaker further referred to the situation in the Gaza Strip, saying that this illegitimate child and cancerous tumor of the Western world, which is currently orchestrating one of the greatest tragedies in history in Gaza, must be stopped as soon as possible before it plunges the entire region and the world into greater chaos.

At least nine individuals, including three of the assailants, were killed in the armed attack by a terrorist group on a courthouse in Zahedan on Saturday.

