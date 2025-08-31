Iran's Parliament speaker condemns assassination of Yemeni PM in Israeli terrorist attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has expressed heartfelt condolences following the assassination of the Yemeni premier and several cabinet ministers.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and several cabinet ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday.

In reaction to the incident, Ghalibaf, in a statement, condemned the recent terrorist attack carried out by the Israeli regime, which resulted in the tragic loss of these leaders.

In his message, Ghalibaf emphasized that the assassination of the prime minister of the friendly and brotherly nation of Yemen in a cowardly assault highlights the historical pattern of crimes committed by this regime.

He described the atrocities of the regime as inhumane, calling the attack a clear example of aggression against the Yemeni people and their legitimate government during a time of intense struggle against Israel.

The official said that this crime reveals the brutal nature of the Israeli regime.

The actions only breed anger, hatred, and disgust among Muslims and free thinkers worldwide, he said.

