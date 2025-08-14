Ghalibaf: Israeli rulers trying to deceive Iranians with glass of treated sewage water

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher ghalibaf says the 21st-century Nazis, who targeted Tehran's main water supply in Tajrish Square with missiles to deprive the city of water, are now trying to deceive the Iranian people with a glass of treated sewage water.

In an X message on Wednesday, Ghalibaf reacted to recent claims by the Israeli prime minister by presenting documented evidence of the water crisis and drought in the occupied territories, saying the Iranian nation has seen far more cunning plots throughout history and has rendered them worthless.

Meanwhile, in the occupied territories and Gaza, these same criminals have long been the world's top water thieves, turning thirst, as acknowledged by most international organizations, into a weapon for massacring Palestinians, he added.

Due to water shortages in past years, some villages in the occupied territories had running water for only 12 hours a week, he said, attaching pieces of news items to his message as facts.

This year, thousands of hectares of farmland and orchards have dried up, and the regime's Farmers' Federation predicts a double-digit decline in agricultural production due to water scarcity and lack of compensation, Ghalibaf stated.

The Israeli regime's finance minister has officially declared a drought this year, admitting that water scarcity is its biggest challenge, he said.

Farmers have protested delayed drought declarations and unpaid damages, even writing to the criminal leaders of the regime—only to be ignored, the top lawmaker said.

Now, these apartheid leaders are attempting to fool Iranians with a glass of treated sewage water, a nation that has outsmarted far more sophisticated ploys and consigned them to the dustbin of history, he said.

The cries of their crimes drown out their absurd rhetoric, and they stand helpless and bewildered against the wisdom and strategic insight of the Iranian people, he added.