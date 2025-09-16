Netanyahu, Trump requested ceasefire early in 12-day war with Iran: Parliament Speaker

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump requested a ceasefire as early as the seventh and eighth days of the recent 12-day conflict with Iran. Ghalibaf’s remarks suggest that Iran views the war as a turning point in its confrontation with global powers, and that the ceasefire request is a sign of strategic victory and ideological resilience for Tehran.

Speaking at the unveiling of the cultural collection “Simorgh: Iran’s Anti-Colonial Legacy,” he linked the current conflict to Iran’s historical struggle against foreign domination. He referenced a 1963 speech by Ayatollah Khomeini in Qom, where he denounced the Shah for being “a servant of Israel and the United States,” calling it a foundational moment in Iran’s revolutionary consciousness.

Ghalibaf positioned Iran’s ideological and military posture as a bulwark against global hegemony, arguing that the Islamic Revolution remains the core reason behind continued foreign hostility toward Iran. He added that October 7 marked the most intense attack on Israel since its founding, stating that never before had such fire rained down on the regime.

“From day seven and eight of the war, I personally witnessed the cries of both Trump and Netanyahu for a ceasefire. That was a lesson they learned, one rooted in faith and awareness,” he said.

Ghalibaf framed the issue historically, stressing that Ayatollah Khomeini established a religiously grounded political system that expelled foreign influence and inspired regional resistance. He said Quds Day stands as a symbol of this awakening, and that the Islamic Revolution continues to serve as a guardian and savior of the nation.

....................

End/ 257