Iran to announce deterrent response to European Snapback push, Says Parliament Speaker

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament has said that Tehran will announce and implement its deterrent measure in response to the European push to trigger the UN snapback mechanism.

Speaking before parliament, Ghalibaf called the move by the three European states “illegal,” noting that even Russia and China have rejected the move's legitimacy. He stressed that Iran must impose costs to change the adversaries’ decision.

Qalibaf added that although UN sanctions “are not mere scraps of paper,” they will not significantly impact Iran’s economy if authorities manage the psychological pressure of foreign media campaigns. He pointed out that unilateral US sanctions, enforced at maximum levels, have failed to halt Iran’s oil sales and foreign trade.

Iranian officials have repeatedly explained the illegality of using this mechanism, and other UN Security Council member states, such as Russia and China, have also officially took the same position, he said, adding that it is clear that the three European countries, due to their failure to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA, have no right to activate the mechanism.

"Accordingly, it is necessary for Iran to take a deterrent action to make this illegal action of the European parties costly, so as to lead to a change in the enemy's decision to activate the snapback mechanism," he continued, stressing that the unified decision of the Islamic Establishment in this regard will be announced and implemented soon.

He underlined that despite enemy propaganda, UN sanctions resolutions, though not insignificant, will not have a significant impact on Iran’s economy, provided that their psychological pressure is properly managed through clear explanation.

Ghalibaf further pointed out that while unilateral US sanctions, enforced to the maximum by the Treasury’s OFAC, are extensive, Washington has failed to prevent Iran’s oil sales and foreign trade, which continues despite obstacles.

He emphasized that compared with unilateral US sanctions, UN sanctions lack both breadth and an enforcement guarantor. While some argue that the return of UN sanctions could provide a legal infrastructure for US sanctions, Ghalibaf explained that the resolutions impose only limited restrictions and do not cover Iran’s oil exports.

.....................

End/ 257