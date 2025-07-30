Introduce Israel to international courts as war criminal, urges Iran’s top parliamentarian

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says Israel must be held accountable for its crimes against Palestinians, urging global humanitarian and rights organizations to introduce the regime as a war criminal to international courts.

Qalibaf made the plea in a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (I.C.R.C.), on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva on Wednesday.

While hailing the long-standing cooperation between the Iranian Red Crescent and the I.C.R.C., he said that although there are various issues in the West Asia region that need attention but “the most urgent is the Gaza issue and the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians.”

We recognize the neutrality of the I.C.R.C. but that does not mean ignoring the facts and being indifferent, Qalibaf emphasized, saying that Israel has also committed crimes in Syria, Lebanon and Iran. “The issue of addressing humanitarian rights is the inherent duty of the Red Cross, which must carry out this mission,” he added.

Describing the situation in Gaza as dire, the top parliamentarian said the Israeli regime has been using even food and powdered milk as weapons against the people and children of this region.

I.C.R.C. President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, while expressing concern about the situation in Gaza, called for increased international cooperation to implement humanitarian law.