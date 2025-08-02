Horrific murder of young Syrian Shia in Zainabiyah area of Damascus

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jafar Ibrahim Mahmoud, a young Shia from the town of Al-Zahraa in the outskirts of Aleppo, who lived in the Zainabiyah area of Damascus, was martyred by unknown gunmen.

After being taken to an unknown location by unknown elements on a premeditated pretext, the young man was brutally murdered simply because he was a Shia.

This criminal act has sparked a wave of anger and grief among residents of the Zainabiyah area of Damascus and social media activists. Users have condemned the crime, calling it a clear sign of religious extremism and sectarian actions that continue to pose a threat to Syria's national and social unity.

As of the time of publication, the official institutions of the Julani government have not publicly reacted to this horrific murder.

The Zainabiyah area in the southern suburbs of Damascus is one of the Shia-majority areas in Syria that has been the target of terrorist attacks many times in recent years. Local residents have called for a decisive action against hate-mongering elements and ensuring the security of all religious groups in Syria.

