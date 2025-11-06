US asks UN to lift sanctions on former al-Qaeda member, Syria’s Jolani

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has submitted a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that calls for lifting sanctions on Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the head of the HTS-led regime in Syria, ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10.

The draft resolution would also lift sanctions on Syria’s self-proclaimed interior minister, Anas Khattab, who was one of the leaders of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group, Jabhat al-Nusra.

It was not immediately clear when the draft resolution, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, could be put to a vote.

The HTS, a former branch of al-Qaeda, along with other militants, seized control of Damascus on December 8, 2024, forcing former President Bashar al-Assad, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, to leave the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently described how the Israeli military helped the HTS takeover of Syria in December.

Since May 2014, the HTS has been on the UN Security Council’s sanctions list.

Its leader, Jolani and Khattab are among several HTS members who are also under UN sanctions that include a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo.

However, a Security Council sanctions committee has been regularly granting Jolani travel exemptions this year.

Thus, the HTS leader is still likely to be able to travel to Washington even if the US-drafted resolution is not adopted before Monday.

In May, Trump announced that all US sanctions on Syria would be lifted.

Trump made the announcement in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, during his visit to the kingdom, where he met with al-Jolani, who expressed readiness to normalize ties between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

