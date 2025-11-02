Syrian HTS-regime ruler expected to visit Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency: United States Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on Saturday that Syrian self-proclaimed President Ahmed Sharaa, previously known as َAbu Mohammad Jolani, was expected to visit Washington.

During the visit, Syria would "hopefully" join the US-led coalition to defeat ISIL, Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, an annual global security and geopolitical conference, Reuters reported.

It would mark Jolani’s second visit to the United States, following his address to the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Since seizing power from Bashar al-Assad last December, the Syrian ruler has made a series of foreign trips, Al-Arabiya reported.

