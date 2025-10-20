New crime in Zainabiyah area of ​​Damascus: Young Syrian Shia martyred in armed attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: In an armed attack in the Zainabiyah area in the southern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus, a young Syrian Shia named "Ghiyath Shaqul" was martyred.

According to local sources, armed groups affiliated with the Julani government raided the home of the Syrian Shia citizen with the aim of robbing and assassinating him.

The attack has once again heightened concerns about the increase in terrorist operations in Shia-populated areas of Syria.

