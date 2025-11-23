Julani regime forces detain residents of a Shia village in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local sources report that forces of the Julani government carried out a raid on the Shia-populated village of Al-Ghūr al-Gharbi in the western countryside of Homs province.

According to these sources, the security forces of the Julani regime surrounded the village entrances and began searching homes, detaining several residents without providing any specific reason. At the same time, the heavy security presence has heightened tension and anxiety among the villagers.

As of the time of this report, no official explanation has been released by the Julani government regarding the reasons for the operation.

This raid comes amid a recent surge in security activity in the western Homs countryside, where a series of similar operations have been carried out in recent weeks.

.....................

End/ 257