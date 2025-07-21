Sunni-Shia unity is the most crucial to ensure the liberation of Palestine -MWM Central leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: He said that the Prophets always preached the divine religion by rising above all worldly interests, and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was commanded by God to regard love for AhlulBayt as the reward of Prophethood.

He added: This is because AhlulBayt are the straight path, the light of guidance, and the ship of salvation. The survival, stability, and protection of Islam depend solely on love for and following AhlulBayt.

He condemned the "Abraham Accords" between Israel and the Arab rulers as a deception, calling it an open betrayal of the oppressed Palestinian people and Islamic holy sites. The Arab rulers, by colluding with the enemy, have effectively become facilitators of Israel.

He said that if the Muslim Ummah’s leaders were sincere towards Palestine, Jerusalem, and the first Qibla, then today Israel’s existence would have been wiped out. Followers of Imam Ali (a.s) are standing united worldwide against oppression and arrogance, and God willing, they will deal a crushing defeat to the present-day Jews, that is, Israel.

Allama Domki emphasized that Sunni-Shia unity is the most crucial need of the time, and the Muslim Ummah must unite to ensure the liberation of Palestine.

In conclusion, he spoke about the current situation in Syria, saying that so-called Mujahideen like Julani are prostrating before America and Israel, while the enemy continues to bomb Syrian areas and centers.