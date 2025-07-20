Photos: "Hussain Day” commemorated at University of Karachi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Hussain Day (Youm-e-Hussain) was organized by Imamia Students Organization Karachi at the University of Karachi. The event was addressed by Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan. The gathering highlighted the lessons of Karbala, focusing on freedom, sacrifice, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah. A large number of respected scholars, students, and female students from various schools of thought participated in the event.