MWM holds protest in Karachi in solidarity with Gaza, condemns Israel and U.S. Policies

The Karachi Division of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) staged a protest rally outside Kharadar’s Khoja Ithna Ashari Grand Mosque after Friday prayers, expressing strong support for the oppressed people of Gaza and condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression. A large number of worshippers participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the rally, MWM Karachi President Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi stated that the people of Gaza have been enduring inhumane atrocities, and following relentless Israeli airstrikes, they are now being subjected to starvation and famine. He called on the global community—especially Islamic nations and neighboring countries—to take practical measures to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the besieged population.

“All Muslims of Gaza have been fighting the battle of the Islamic world for years,” Allama Zaidi emphasized. “If Israel fully occupies Palestine, it will inevitably turn its aggression toward other Muslim nations. Therefore, it is imperative for the Islamic world and Arab states to abandon their subservience to the U.S. and extend every possible support to their fellow Muslims.”

Other notable figures present at the protest included MWM Karachi leader Allama Mubashir Hasan, provincial figure Nasir Hussaini, Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam, General Secretary of the Palestine Foundation Pakistan, and Yawar Abbas from the Movement for the Awakening of the Muslim Ummah.

Speakers at the rally strongly condemned U.S. efforts to pressure Muslim countries into supporting the Abraham Accords, labeling such moves as coercive diplomacy. Protesters chanted slogans against both the U.S. and Israel. The demonstration concluded with the symbolic burning of American and Israeli flags.