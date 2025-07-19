During major occultation, we are proud to be under guidance of Ayatollah Khamenei: Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from Wahdat Youth Pakistan – Karachi Division, led by divisional president Ali Haider Kazmi, met with Allama Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, the Central Vice Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan. Also present were Hassan Raza, the central general secretary of Wahdat Youth, Allama Sheikh Sadiq Jafari, Karachi divisional president, and Allama Mubashir Hassan, the divisional secretary of political affairs.

During the meeting, Ali Haider Kazmi introduced the newly appointed divisional cabinet and presented a performance report from the divisional convention to the present. Allama Rizvi expressed satisfaction with the progress and described the performance as promising and commendable. He noted that both MWM and the entire Shia community in Pakistan place great expectations on Wahdat Youth.

He emphasized that since the founding of MWM, the doors of this divine movement have remained open to all. True revolutions and meaningful change are impossible without the active involvement of youth. Therefore, it is essential to safeguard this spiritual tree (Shajra-e-Tayyiba) and nurture its members according to the principles taught by the Qur’an and AhlulBayt (A.S).

Allama Rizvi added that senior members of the movement take pride in saying that the future of MWM is bright. Reflecting on the global situation, he stated that the rapidly changing world events are drawing us ever closer to the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.J.).

He declared:

"In this era of the Major Occultation (in Arabic: Gheebat al-Kubra), we take great pride in having the hand of guidance and compassion of the Supreme Leader—the representative of Imam Mahdi (A.J.)—upon us. His leadership is a source of strength and mercy for the oppressed and the faithful awaiting the return of the Imam, while it stands as divine wrath upon the enemies of God’s religion."

Allama Rizvi further stated that Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei is the red line for the global Shia community, and any attempt to cross this line will be fiercely resisted. “Those who dare to challenge this leadership on Pakistani soil will find no refuge—even a grave,” he warned, reaffirming unwavering loyalty and defense of the Supreme Leader’s position.