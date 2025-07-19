Love for AhlulBayt is core to faith and prophetic mission: MWM leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a strong statement, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, emphasized that love for the AhlulBayt (A.S) is a fundamental component of faith and, as per the Quran, the rightful compensation for the Prophet’s mission.

He stated that the prophets of God have always preached divine guidance without seeking worldly gain, and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), by God’s command, declared love for his household (AhlulBayt) as the reward for his prophethood. The AhlulBayt, he said, are the path of righteousness, beacons of guidance, and the ark of salvation. True preservation and strength of Islam lie in following and loving them.

Speaking on international issues, Allama Domki denounced the Abraham Accords between Israel and certain Arab states, calling them a deception and betrayal of the oppressed Palestinian people and the sanctities of Islam. He accused Arab rulers of becoming facilitators of Zionism by aligning themselves with Israel, the occupier.

He argued that had Muslim rulers been sincere in their support for Palestine, Al-Quds, and the first Qibla, the Israeli entity would no longer exist.

Domki praised the followers of Imam Ali (A.S) for their active stance against global tyranny and arrogance, expressing hope that Israel, the modern-day embodiment of oppression, will be decisively defeated.

Concluding his statement, he stressed the urgent need for Sunni-Shia unity and urged the Muslim Ummah to stand together for the liberation of Palestine. Addressing the situation in Syria, he criticized groups like Julani’s faction, labeling them as fake jihadists who bow before the U.S. and Israel, while these very enemies continue bombing Syrian territories and facilities.