Pakistani Sunni scholar slams UN, OIC silence on Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Muhammad Sarwat Ijaz Qadri, Chairman of the Pakistan Sunni Movement, strongly criticized the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for their continued silence in the face of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. Speaking at a public gathering, Qadri denounced what he described as “shameful inaction” by international institutions that claim to defend human rights.

Highlighting the daily assaults on Gaza, Qadri said, “The Israeli regime continues to launch brutal attacks on defenseless civilians. No place in Gaza — not even hospitals or refugee camps — is spared from their cruelty. These actions are clear violations of international humanitarian law and an affront to human dignity.”

He further stated that the unwavering support of powerful world actors has emboldened Israel to carry out what he called “systematic violence against Muslims,” warning that such attacks have breached the most fundamental laws of war.

Calling for a unified response from the Muslim world, Qadri urged Islamic nations to rise above their divisions and confront the aggression collectively. “The day the Islamic Ummah realizes its true strength,” he said, “will be the day the domination and interference of the enemies of Islam begins to crumble.”

Qadri lamented that both the UN and OIC, which were established to uphold peace and protect the rights of oppressed people, have failed to represent the suffering of Palestinians. “Their silence has only encouraged the Zionist regime to escalate its atrocities,” he remarked.

Despite the ongoing violence, he praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, noting, “The spirit of resistance among Palestinians remains unbroken, even in the face of mass martyrdom.”

Concluding his remarks, Qadri emphasized Islam’s message of peace and mercy. “Islam is not a religion of weakness,” he said. “It is a religion of justice. And when Muslims rise for justice, the enemies of Islam will find no place to hide.”

