Pakistan condemns Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran at SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly condemned recent military actions by Israel and the United States targeting Iran. The remarks came amid rising tensions in the region and follow reported strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Speaking at the high-level ministerial session, Dar described the attacks as "unjust and illegal acts of aggression" and declared them unacceptable.

He emphasized that such hostile operations against SCO member states violate international norms and threaten regional peace and stability.

The SCO, a 10-member Eurasian political and security organization, includes key regional players such as China, Russia, India, Iran, and Pakistan. The foreign ministers' summit precedes the annual SCO leaders’ summit scheduled to be held this autumn in Tianjin, China.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the growing use of force as a tool of foreign policy and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes. "We stress the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law, justice, and impartiality," he said.

Following the session, Ishaq Dar shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:

At the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to multilateralism, mutual respect, and regional stability. The Shanghai Spirit continues to guide us towards dialogue, mutual trust, and the pursuit of a more just and inclusive

Pakistan’s strong stance reflects a broader concern among SCO members over unilateral actions by global powers that undermine sovereignty and escalate conflict in an already volatile region.