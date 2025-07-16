Indian youth use art to commemorate Karbala in Muharram-Themed competition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The initiative sought to connect the younger generation with the values of sacrifice, resistance, and justice exemplified by Imam Hussain (A.S.) and the martyrs of Karbala.

A total of 24 young artists participated, translating their love and reverence for Imam Hussain (A.S.) into powerful and emotional paintings. Students from Madrasa Bintul Huda, Madrasa Haidariya, and Madrasa Hussainiya contributed vivid artworks that portrayed various elements of the tragedy of Karbala — from empty water flasks and burning tents, to the anguish of thirsty children.

The award ceremony was held under the patronage of Maulana Aqeel Raza Turabi Sahib, head of Madrasa Bintul Huda, Haryana, whose leadership and guidance were instrumental in the event's success. Maulana Syed Muhammad Saklain Sahib (Imam-e-Jummah, Jama Masjid, Jazeeti Chhapra) presented the awards and praised the students’ artistic talent and emotional depth. He described the initiative as “a new dimension of mourning that brings the message of Karbala to life through the language of art.”

Award Winners Included:

Azna Batool d/o Syed Shabab Haider

Ibadat Ali s/o Syed Kalb Haider

Hiba Batool d/o Syed Raza Hussain

Muhammad Shayan s/o Syed Rehan Haider

Ali Waris s/o Syed Ammar Haider

These young artists highlighted the themes of martyrdom, patience, and resistance, reflecting the values of Imam Hussain (A.S.) in a visually striking manner. Their work underscored Karbala’s ongoing relevance as a universal symbol of standing up to tyranny.

The Sadeqeen Foundation’s initiative was widely appreciated as a meaningful and creative step toward engaging youth in spiritual heritage and fostering intergenerational understanding of Islamic history through cultural expression.