“Good to catch up” Indian FM meet Iranian FM at SCO summit in China

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, marking their first in-person discussion since the recent flare-up between Iran and Israel.

Jaishankar shared a brief update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:

Good to catch up with FM @araghchi of Iran, this time on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin.



🇮🇳 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/XizKel8NO6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2025

The meeting holds particular significance in light of recent regional tensions. In June, Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken over the phone, during which the Indian minister thanked his Iranian counterpart for assisting in the safe evacuation of Indian nationals amid hostilities in the region.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to China to participate in the high-level SCO gathering. His arrival in Beijing followed a diplomatic stop in Singapore. This marks his first visit to China since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, a deadly border incident that led to a sharp deterioration in India-China relations.

The SCO, a key Eurasian political and security bloc, provides a platform for member states including China, Russia, India, Iran, and others to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and geopolitical concerns.