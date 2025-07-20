Iranian FM: U.S.-Israeli attack violates UN Charter, human rights norms

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that the U.S.-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran constitutes a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and international human rights, criticizing the biased stance of certain European countries for justifying the acts of aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States.

In a phone conversation with Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland’s Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, Araqchi underlined the need for all countries to take a firm stance in condemning this clear breach of international law and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Iranian minister warned that the biased stance of certain European countries in justifying the aggression may result in normalizing and promoting lawbreaking, and exacerbation of insecurity regionally and internationally.

The Swiss minister reaffirmed his country’ support for diplomacy and expressed readiness to cooperate in this regard. He also described the military attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as contrary to international regulations and underscored the importance of continued efforts to prevent the escalation of tension and insecurity.

On June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, targeting military commanders and nuclear scientists. The attacks on residential areas also caused civilian casualties, which prompted Iran to respond decisively; however, the conflict came to a halt on June 24 when the regime requested a ceasefire following the retaliatory missile strikes.

...................

End/ 257