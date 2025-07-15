Netanyahu openly dictating US in Iran negotiations - Iranian FM

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has stated that "Israel's" prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has failed to achieve any of his objectives through the entity's latest war of aggression against Iran.

Araghchi commented that Netanyahu is “openly dictating” what the US should or should not say or do in discussions with Iran, despite his failures during the recent aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He made these remarks in a social media post in response to Netanyahu's assertion that Iran must limit the range of its missiles to 480 kilometers.

Araghchi described it as absurd to expect Iran to accept advice from "a war criminal, emphasizing that Netanyahu's aspirations to undermine more than 40 years of peaceful nuclear advancements were unrealistic.

He noted that every one of the dozen Iranian scientists claimed by mercenaries trained over 100 capable successors, who will demonstrate their capabilities to Netanyahu.

“But his arrogance doesn't end there. Having miserably failed to achieve any of his war objectives in Iran and compelled to turn to ‘Daddy’ when our powerful missiles targeted secret 'Israeli' sites—which Netanyahu is still censoring—he is now openly dictating what the US should or shouldn’t say or do in talks with Iran,” he stated.



