Iranian FM urges SCO to confront state terrorism, unilateral sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (S.C.O.) should play a central role in confronting emerging threats, particularly state terrorism, military aggression, cognitive warfare, and unilateral sanctions.

Araqchi made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Tianjin, China.

He called for a unified voice by the S.C.O. member states, as a recognized voice of the Global South, in defending international law and multilateralism, and safeguarding the United Nations’ fundamental principles including the sovereign equality of nations and the prohibition of the use of force.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which has vast geopolitical, economic, and human potential, can and indeed should play a central role in addressing emerging threats, especially state terrorism, military aggression, cognitive warfare, and unilateral sanctions,” said the Iranian foreign minister.

Araqchi further said that the S.C.O. should not only safeguard the interests of its member states but also serve as a model for a responsible, balanced, and cooperative regional order.

“We believe that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is well positioned to serve as a cornerstone of the emerging multipolar world order, and firmly stand against unilateralism, warmongering, and attempts to undermine the sovereignty of nations,” he said.

Araqchi also presented Iran’s proposals to achieve that aim, including the formation of a mechanism to coordinate responses to acts of military aggression, sabotage acts, state terrorism, and the violation of the S.C.O. member states’ national sovereignty.

The formation of a center to examine and confront unilateral sanctions, the establishment of a S.C.O. regional security assembly, and the strengthening of media and cultural cooperation among the member states were other proposals put forward by the Iranian foreign minister.

He also referred to the last month Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which the United States entered by bombing three major Iranian nuclear sites. Araqchi briefed participants in the meeting on the casualties and destruction caused by the aggression, while emphasizing the need for halting the impunity enjoyed by Israel, which he blamed for the regime’s crimes in West Asia.

“Insecurity in West Asia will remain an unresolved issue as long as the lawless and rogue behavior of the Israeli regime continues to be supported and encouraged by its backers,” he said, expressing regret that the international community has failed to take effective action to stop Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people and end the regime's occupation of neighboring Arab territories over the past two years.

“In fact, Israel’s aggression against Iran is a direct result of the complete impunity mainly granted to the regime by the United States and certain European countries; the impunity that enables the regime to commit crimes in our region without fear of accountability,” the top diplomat added.

.....................

End/ 257