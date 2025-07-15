Iranian FM: Over 120 nations condemn Israeli and U.S. strikes ahead of SCO summit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China that the Israeli and American attacks on Iran have been condemned by more than 120 countries.

Upon arrival in China, Abbas Araghchi said that his trip is aimed at participating in the 25th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held tomorrow in Tianjin, China, hosted by the Chinese government.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is steadily expanding its global influence, moving beyond a regional framework to address a broad range of economic, political, and security issues, he said.

He went on to say that this summit will finalize the SCO’s development strategy, especially in the fields of energy, trade, and other sectors, adding that key international topics will also be discussed in the summit.

"On the sidelines of the summit, there will be opportunities for bilateral meetings," he said, saying that he will hold separate meetings with the Foreign Ministers of China and Russia. "Additional bilateral meetings with other SCO members will also be held to discuss both regional developments and bilateral ties."

"I must emphasize that the Israeli and US attacks on Iran and its peaceful nuclear facilities have been condemned by nearly all international and regional organizations, with over 120 countries expressing solidarity and support for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Araghchi underlined.

Araghchi further cited that the SCO also issued a timely and commendable statement condemning the attacks. "This issue will definitely be discussed again in the general sessions tomorrow, and I will address it thoroughly in my official speech at the summit,” Araghchi concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

