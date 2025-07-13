Araghchi: Iran won’t rush into talks after U.S. betrayal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran is not in a hurry to enter “ill-considered” negotiations with the United States, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic prioritizes national interests when considering a return to indirect diplomacy.

He made the remarks during a press conference following a Saturday meeting with ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and heads of foreign missions based in Tehran.

“We are carefully evaluating the situation, and wherever and whenever the interests of the Iranian people are protected, we will take appropriate action,” Araghchi said.

He cited last month’s U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities as a major reason for Tehran’s reluctance to resume talks.

Araghchi recalled that the aggression occurred while Iran was engaged in indirect diplomatic exchanges with Washington.

“This was not just a betrayal of Iran, but of diplomacy itself,” he asserted.

He added that if the U.S. wishes to return to negotiations—as it has repeatedly conveyed—it must assure Iran that such hostile actions will not be repeated.

Araghchi stressed that Washington must demonstrate it will not attempt to achieve through force what it failed to gain through diplomacy.

While acknowledging that international relations offer no absolute guarantees, he said Iran is entitled to be convinced of the U.S.’s commitment to a non-aggressive approach.

“When we are confident that the rights of the Iranian people and the core interests of the Islamic Republic are protected, we will have no hesitation in engaging in talks,” he affirmed.

He noted that Iran responded to the aggression with strength, saying a nation that has emerged victorious from war does not fear negotiations.

“We fought this war with courage and resilience. There is no doubt that Iran and its people were victorious, and the victorious do not fear dialogue,” Araghchi said.

He referred to Iran’s missile strike on al-Udeid, the U.S.’s key airbase in Qatar, which reportedly resulted in direct hits confirmed by local witnesses.

Europe’s ‘snapback’ move as serious as U.S. attacks

In a separate comment, Araghchi criticized European efforts to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.

He said invoking the “snapback” mechanism would be a grave mistake, comparable to the U.S. military attacks on Iranian territory.

