SCO official praises Iran’s steadfast resolve in fight against terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has commended the Islamic Republic of Iran for its firm and consistent commitment to combating terrorism since the first day of its membership in the organization.

According to IRNA, speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Sergei Kysanyi, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, said the initial phase of the “Sahand 2025” joint counterterrorism exercise was conducted from July 1 to August 1 across member states, with a focus on countering the threats posed by transnational terrorist networks.

He explained that the drill also evaluated the protection of vital infrastructure and sensitive facilities in participating countries against potential terrorist attacks, aiming to improve preparedness and response capabilities.

Kysanyi added that the final phase of the Sahand 2025 exercise will be hosted by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces in cooperation with Iran’s Foreign Ministry. The five-day operation will be held in Shabestar, located in East Azerbaijan, with the participation of 18 high-level delegations from SCO member states as well as regional military and security organizations.

