IRGC Deputy Commander: Protecting Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s red line

AhlulBayt News Agency: General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has stressed that preserving and transferring the values of the Islamic Revolution, as well as safeguarding the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, constitute a permanent mission and an unchangeable red line for the IRGC.

According to IRNA, speaking at a ceremony, Brigadier General Fadavi said the dissemination of the ideals and values of Imam Khomeini began in 1963 and has continued with determination to this day, both in the field of public service and in confronting hostile forces.

Referring to what he described as persistent attempts by adversaries to create instability in the region, Fadavi warned that any threat to Iran’s security would be met with a decisive and powerful response. “If any enemy seeks to endanger our security, we will confront them with all our strength,” he said.

He identified the United States and the Israel as the main sources of global insecurity, blaming them for fueling conflicts in the Persian Gulf as well as in Latin America. Fadavi added that these powers, despite their broad interventions, have failed to achieve any meaningful victories in recent years.

