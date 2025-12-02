Deputy FM: Iran at forefront of counterterrorism efforts

AhlulBayt News Agency: Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, has reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently been at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism, stressing that Iran is itself one of the main victims of terrorist violence.

According to IRNA, speaking about Iran’s counterterrorism record, Gharibabadi underlined that the country has played a leading role in confronting all forms of terrorism, drawing on decades of practical experience and sacrifice in defending its national security and territorial integrity.

He referred to the recent joint anti-terrorism military drill titled “Sahand-2025”, which was conducted with the participation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and hosted by the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province. According to Gharibabadi, the exercise was attended by 18 high-level delegations from SCO member states as well as regional security organizations.

He described Iran’s hosting of the exercise as a strategic step toward strengthening regional security cooperation, enhancing alignment among participating countries, and building effective security coalitions in response to emerging threats.

The deputy foreign minister emphasized that Iran possesses valuable operational experience in confronting terrorism in all its forms and dimensions, noting that the Sahand-2025 exercise provides an important platform for the exchange of expertise, coordination, and capacity-building among SCO members.

The Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism drill was officially hosted by the IRGC in East Azerbaijan Province on Monday, with the participation of forces and observers from SCO member states.

