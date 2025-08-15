  1. Home
OIC to hold an emergency meeting on Gaza, says deputy FM for legal affairs

15 August 2025 - 12:19
News ID: 1716915
Source: IRNA
Iran and some other members of the OIC have called for an emergency meeting.

An emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held to address the situation in Gaza, says Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi.

The meeting of the OIC foreign ministers is scheduled to take place on August 25, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Gharibabadi added that the decision to convene the emergency session at the ministerial level was made following a request by Iran’s foreign minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and was supported by several other member states.

