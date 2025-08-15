OIC to hold an emergency meeting on Gaza, says deputy FM for legal affairs

An emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held to address the situation in Gaza, says Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi.

The meeting of the OIC foreign ministers is scheduled to take place on August 25, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Gharibabadi added that the decision to convene the emergency session at the ministerial level was made following a request by Iran’s foreign minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and was supported by several other member states.