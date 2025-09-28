Saudi FM urges diplomatic approach on Iran Nuclear issue, condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has called on the international community to adopt a “diplomatic track” in addressing Iran’s nuclear program, stressing the need for dialogue and respect for international law.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Prince Faisal reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to regional stability, underscoring principles of sovereignty, good neighborly relations, and de-escalation. He also emphasized the right of all nations to access peaceful nuclear energy within the framework of international regulations.

According to Mehr, turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Saudi foreign minister urged urgent international action to halt what he described as “Israeli aggression,” warning that continued violations risk “grave consequences” for both regional and global stability.

He condemned the actions of Israeli occupying forces, citing starvation, forced displacement, and systematic killings as blatant violations of international law and an assault on Palestinian rights.

...................

End/ 257