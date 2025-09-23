  1. Home
Iran’s FM congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day

23 September 2025 - 10:47
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent his congratulations to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent his congratulations to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day.

In a message on Monday, Araghchi extended his best wishes to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, expressing hopes for their continued prosperity and success.

Saudi National Day, celebrated annually on September 23, commemorates the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

