FM Araghchi urges UN Security Council to choose diplomacy over confrontation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene and choose diplomacy over confrontation.

Araghchi said on Thursday that he presented a reasonable and actionable plan to the three European parties involved in the 2015 nuclear agreement to prevent an unnecessary and avoidable crisis.

Araghchi made his remarks just before a Security Council meeting intended to discuss the activation of the agreement's so-called snapback mechanism.

On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I yesterday presented a reasonable and actionable plan to E3/EU counterparts to avert an unnecessary and avoidable crisis in the coming days.



Instead of being met with engagement on the substance of this plan, Iran is now faced with a… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) September 18, 2025

The UN Security Council will vote on Friday on whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran over its peaceful nuclear program, the Council's rotating presidency said.

Britain, France and Germany had triggered the vote. The three European countries, signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA) allege that Iran has broken its promises under that 2015 treaty.

Araghchi expressed frustration that instead of engaging with the substantive elements of the plan, the European troika has been offering a series of excuses, including the outlandish assertion that the Iranian Foreign Ministry does not represent the entire political establishment.

"I am pleased that President Macron has recognized the reasonableness of my proposal. However, he and the international community should be aware that I have the full backing of all bodies within the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Supreme National Security Council," Araghchi stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an Israeli television interview broadcast on Thursday that he expected international sanctions against Iran to be reinstated by the end of the month.

Araghchi pointed out that the troika's diplomatic efforts seem ineffective and emphasized the necessity for the UN Security Council to prioritize diplomacy over confrontation.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted that "Iran has already fulfilled its obligations" by signing a new cooperation agreement with the UN nuclear agency and offering a balanced proposal that addresses genuine concerns while being mutually beneficial.

He described Iran's proposal as "creative, fair, and balanced," stating that its implementation could quickly resolve key disagreements and avert a crisis.

Araghchi concluded by saying that there is still "a way forward, but Iran cannot be the only actor shouldering the responsibility for action."

Earlier in a joint phone call with the E3 counterparts and the EU’s foreign policy chief, the Iranian foreign minister warned that triggering the snapback mechanism would undermine diplomacy and unnecessarily escalate tensions.

Araghchi said the European push to restore the previously lifted UN Security Council sanctions lacked any “legal or logical basis,” especially given Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The ‘snapback’ is the 2015 nuclear deal’s dispute resolution mechanism, under which parties who believe Iran has dishonored its commitments can move to restore six previous Iran-related Security Council resolutions adopted between 2006 and 2010.

The European parties have accused Iran of non-compliance over its decision to reduce commitments in response to the US withdrawal from the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran argues that the E3 cannot invoke the mechanism as they first violated the agreement by refusing to compensate for the US withdrawal, which prompted Iran to reduce its commitments.