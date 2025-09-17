Abbas Araghchi calls for multilateral synergy against U.S. unilateralism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a strong critique of U.S. unilateralism, emphasizing that synergy and cooperation are essential responses to such policies.

Araghchi’s comments reflect Iran’s strategic push for regional economic partnerships through organizations like ECO, SCO, and BRICS, aiming to counter Western dominance amid rising tensions, including U.S.-Israeli hostility toward Iran and neighboring states.

He stated that over the past two years, the region and the world have faced serious challenges, including blatant violations of human values, international norms, and the UN Charter by the Zionist regime, backed by certain global powers. These actions threaten the post-World War international achievements.

Araghchi warned that the world is now experiencing unchecked unilateralism more than ever before. This trend has weakened global order, endangered peace and security, and distorted opportunities for international cooperation.

He added that this situation has intensified the need to reinforce existing multilateral institutions and to build new coalitions for cooperative action. He stressed that collaboration among developing nations is no longer optional—it is a necessity.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the P5+1 countries—U.S., France, U.K., Germany, Russia, and China—was designed to lift sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear program. However, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018, failing to uphold its commitments.

