Abbas Araghchi meets Qatari prime minister in Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani in Doha to discuss a range of regional and bilateral issues.

Araghchi, who traveled to Doha to attend the conference of Islamic and Arab foreign ministers, held talks with his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the summit.

During the meeting, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s firm and principled stance in condemning the Zionist regime’s recent military aggression against Qatar. He stressed the need for unified and effective action by the Islamic world to confront Israel’s hostility, stop the genocide in Gaza, and hold the leaders of the occupying regime accountable.

In response, the Qatari Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Iran’s supportive and fraternal position toward Qatar. He emphasized the importance of intensified efforts by Islamic and Arab nations to support the oppressed Palestinian people and resist Israel’s growing dominance in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on Iran-Qatar bilateral relations and broader international developments, including the nuclear issue and Iran’s continued diplomatic engagement.

