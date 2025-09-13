Iran hails Tunisia's support amid Zionist aggression

The Iranian top diplomat says Tunisia enjoys a high and special position in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The following is the text of a note by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, published in Tunisian media after his visit to the country:



AhlulBayt News Agency: Tunisia, a cradle of civilization and culture on the southern Mediterranean coast, holds a distinguished and elevated status in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The historical ties between the two nations are built on brotherhood, mutual respect, shared religious and cultural values, and common international objectives. In recent years, these relations have seen dynamic and constructive growth, driven by firm resolve.

Diplomatic ties between Iran and Tunisia, spanning over sixty years, have consistently reflected an atmosphere of fraternity, friendship, and mutual understanding. This enduring relationship exemplifies Iran’s commitment to fostering strong bonds with the Islamic world, grounded in mutual interests and respect for national sovereignty.

Even amid regional turmoil, Iran-Tunisia relations have remained warm and resilient. The landmark visit of President KAIS SAIED to Iran last year, including his meeting with the Leader, marked a pivotal moment that ushered in a new era of comprehensive cooperation and reaffirmed both nations’ shared commitment to deepening ties.

During the recent aggression by the Zionist regime on Iranian territory, Tunisia’s principled stance and heartfelt support for Iran underscored the depth of solidarity and brotherhood between the two peoples. This support, rooted in shared values of resisting oppression and defending sovereignty, was deeply appreciated by the Iranian government and people, affirming Tunisia’s alignment with justice.

Iran and Tunisia jointly oppose foreign interference in domestic affairs, support the Palestinian cause, and reject normalization efforts with the Zionist regime. These shared positions reflect their proud and unified approach to current global challenges.

While political and diplomatic relations have flourished, the vast economic potential between Iran and Tunisia remains underutilized. Expanding bilateral trade demands renewed effort and determination. Encouragingly, the strong will of both nations’ leaders to diversify and enhance economic cooperation signals a promising future.





