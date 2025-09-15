Iranian FM reaffirms support for Qatar amid regional tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has conveyed a strong message of solidarity during his official visit to Qatar, reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for the Qatari government and the broader Muslim community in the face of escalating regional threats.

Speaking in Doha, Araghchi emphasized that Iran stands firmly with all nations confronting aggression and instability, particularly in light of recent Israeli missile strikes targeting Hamas leaders. The attacks have heightened concerns over regional security and prompted renewed calls for unity among Muslim countries.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Araghchi declared, “I am in Doha with a clear message from the people of Iran: Iran stands with Qatar, and indeed with all Muslim brothers and sisters, especially in confronting the calamity that threatens the entire region.”

The visit underscores Iran’s longstanding doctrine of supporting resistance movements and nations opposing the Israeli regime. Araghchi’s remarks reflect Tehran’s broader commitment to regional solidarity and its strategic alignment with countries advocating for Palestinian rights.

The diplomatic engagement comes at a critical moment, as tensions continue to rise across the region. Iran’s outreach to Qatar is seen as part of a wider effort to strengthen political and security cooperation among Muslim states in response to ongoing threats.

